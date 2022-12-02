With the year coming to an end, we take a look back at some of the trends that took over the net. With 2022 having some great tracks released that showcased the best some of the prestiged artists had to offer, YouTube has revealed the songs that ruled over the platform this year on their blog. With Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" being at the top, the Disney musical surely was a hit with fans. Top Trending YouTube Videos 2022: From 'Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock' to 'Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake', Clips That Took over the Video Platform This Year.

But that's not all, Bad Bunny seems to have had a pretty great year as well with the two of the singer's songs making it into the top 10 as well. Joining him alongside were the likes of Kodak Black, Imagine Dragons and Lil Baby as well. So, lets check out all the songs that ruled the streaming platform this year.

Encanto Cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Kodak Black - Super Gremlin

Jessica Darrow - "Surface Pressure"

Bad Bunny - "Titi me pregunto"

Future - "WAIT FOR U ft Drake, Tems"

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

Karol G, Becky G - "MAMIII"

Imagine Dragons x JID - "Enemy"

Karol G - "PROVENZA"

Lil Baby - "Right On"

With the original songs from Encanto particularly ruling the trends, its safe to say that everyone did indeed want to talk about Bruno. Bad Bunny had a pretty great year too, and this is a great list of tunes that will definitely make for a good playlist.

