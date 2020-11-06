If there is one thing which has been trending since past a few days worldwide, it has to be US Presidential Elections 2020. While the final vote count is still awaited, reportedly the current status looks very much in favour of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump. Talking on the same lines, Biden's lead in the state of Georgia made singer John Legend pour his heart out, as he performed on Georgia On My Mind on an early Friday. The excitement on the Grammy-winner's face speaks volumes about how happy he is after the said news. Kanye West Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Social Media as People Wait for 2020 US Election Results & Wonder About Rapper's 60k Votes Against Joe Biden & Donald Trump.

The singer took to social media and shared his version of the iconic Ray Charles song to celebrate the lead of Biden over Trump. His wife Chrissy Teigen also re-shared the same clip and jokingly captioned it as, "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours." Well, that says it all! While writing this, former vice president Joe stands at 24, 49, 371 vs President Donald Trump with 24, 48, 454 number of votes. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Blessed with Baby Boy, Couple Reveals the Name of their Newborn: See Pic.

Check Out The Video of John Legend Below:

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

For the ones living under the rock, Georgia on My Mind, is not just a song but has become an emotion for the Democrat supporters in recent days with Georgia being one of the most important states to conquer. Well, coming back to John Legend's clip, we are in awe. Stay tuned!

