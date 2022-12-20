Here comes our favourite part of watching Korean dramas - the hot kisses. Yes, we are exceedingly lame and extremely single. So please bear with us. There is a reason why we just go weak in the knees every time someone kisses in the kdrama land. It's perfectly timed, neatly shot, extremely well enacted, almost life-like and leaves you with butterflies in your stomach. That's how a kiss should be... what's the point of having one if it doesn't evoke weird sensations in your body. 2022 doesn't disappoint us at all in that scenario and here're the seven hottest kisses of the year. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Juvenile Justice, Shooting Stars - 5 Korean Dramas Of The Year That Should Have Been Talked About More.

Semantic Error

Korean BLs are some of the most creative ones these days where they keep everything very organic but short. They don't make you cringe with over display of intimacy, just enough to make you feel the attraction between the characters. That's why this kiss scene between Park Seo Ham and Park Jae-Chan is simply fantastic. We caught so many feelings here!

Yumi's Cells 2

Imagine the first kiss to be so dreamy and sweltering! Got7's Jinyong and Kim Go-eun just go in it and give us this raunchiest kiss of 2022.

Twenty Five Twenty One

You know the feeling when your head wants out but your heart can't live without? Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim tae-ri gave that us perfectly in it. When you give in to your feelings, this is what happens!

Business Proposal

While we adore Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se-Jeong's chemistry, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In-ah's kiss scene was a scene stealer. The way Min Kyu removes his glasses... HOT DAMN!

Bad and Crazy

Kissing your ex...what a messed up feeling but if it ends up being the one Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji-eun share here, we think we can go with it.

Reborn Rich

You need someone to kiss when you are overwhelmed with happy emotions. Why? Look at what happened after an excited Shin Hyun-been suddenly kissed Song Joong-ki. Won't that be just so incredible! Loving Reborn Rich? Here're 5 Reincarnation Korean Dramas You Can Watch Next.

To My Star 2: Our Untold Stories

To My Star 2 started on a heart-breaking note. Our beloved Son Woo Hyeon and Kim Kang Min had broken up and were busy hurting each other. But we feel this kiss scene...no, it was a full-blown makeout, overcompensated for all the sad days we passed watching the initial episodes.

We were looking to have just five favourite kisses but it ended up being seven. That's the power of a Korean drama kiss.

