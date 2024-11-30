It all began with a gunshot and ended in mystery. From anxiety to deep connection, from intimate scenes to lust, everything is there, with a touch of mystery to bind it all together. We are talking about The Trunk starring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin. The title itself sounds mysterious, and the story is equally compelling, pulling its audience towards a twist-filled journey. As soon as it was released on November 29 on Netflix, it seemed everyone was gripped by it. Gong Yoo has never disappointed his audience with his acting, and neither did Seo Hyun-jin as the quietly spoken 'contract wife'. ‘The Trunk’ Trailer: Explore a Labyrinth of Deception As Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin Unravel the Mysteries of Contract Marriage in This Netflix Drama (Watch Video).

The 8-episode mini-series has all the right ingredients to keep the audience hooked, ensuring they don't look away for a second. But what about the final episode of The Trunk? Did the writer lose his way, or was it meant to unfold the way it did? Did Jeong-won manage to save In-ji, or did he lose her? Well, to unravel the mystery, read on.

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin's The Trunk

The Trunk, directed by Kim Kyu-tae, tells the story of Jeong-won (Gong Yoo), a man who reluctantly agrees to marry Noh In-ji (played by Seo Hyun-jin), a "wife-for-hire." While Jeong-won wrestles with his jealousy over his ex’s new husband, In-ji begins to develop feelings for him, leading to a delicate emotional journey. But just as she starts to find peace, secrets from her past threaten to disrupt everything she has worked for. Adapted from the novel by Kim Ryeo-ryeong.

The Intense Climax of The Trunk

This sparks fury from both Seo-yeon and In-ji’s obsessive stalker, Eom Tae-seong, who vows revenge. In the finale, Tae-seong threatens Jeong-won and reveals he has stolen a trunk containing contract papers. However, when In-ji arrives, she discovers the trunk isn’t the one with the papers. After a violent confrontation, Jeong-won saves In-ji, but Tae-seong escapes. ‘Squid Game Season 2’: New Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Gong Yoo’s Luxurious Life and Chilling Invitation (Watch Video).

Did Han Jeong-won and Noh In-Ji Ended Up Together in the Series?

Truth be told, this Korean drama ends on a bittersweet note. Jeong-won decides to sever ties with his old family home, moving to a new place with two pets, while In-ji continues to watch horror movies and listen to Jeong-won’s music scores. The drama beautifully captures the reality that not all love stories have a happy ending. Some remain unfinished, yet still leave a lasting impact. When Jeong-won and In-ji cross paths again, they share a look, a silent acknowledgement of the happiness they both seek at another time.

Did Han Jeong-won and Noh In-Ji’s Journey End in Love or Letting Go?

Cast of The Trunk

The Trunk stars Gong Yoo as Han Jeong-won, a music producer, and Seo Hyun-jin as Noh In-ji, his contract wife. Jung Yun-ha plays Jeong-won’s manipulative ex-wife Lee Seo-yeon, and Kim Dong-won portrays the obsessive Eom Tae-seong. The cast also includes Jo I-geon as Yoon Ji-o and Lee Ki-woo as Seo Do-ha.

