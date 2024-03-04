Park Min Young, the OG queen of K-dramas, has been slaying the Korean entertainment scene for a solid 18 years. She's been there, done that, and she's still here, serving looks and talent like no other! Celebrating the birthday of Park Min Young is an exciting moment for fans worldwide. As she turns 38, it's the perfect time to reflect on her remarkable career and the unforgettable performances that have made her one of the most sought-after Korean actresses. Park Min Young: 5 Office Dramas That Prove The Healer Actress Is A Great Co-Worker To Have.

Marry My Husband

Park Min Young's latest role as Kang Ji Won in Marry My Husband is a time-travel revenge drama that showcases her talent and versatility as an actress. The drama aired on tvN and ended on February 20, 2024. It follows Kang Ji Won, who seeks revenge on her selfish husband after discovering his infidelity. The gripping storyline and Park Min Young's stellar performance make this drama a must-watch.

Watch Marry My Husband Trailer

Forecasting Love and Weather

In Forecasting Love and Weather, Park Min Young plays Jin Ha Kyung, a general forecaster who falls in love with a younger colleague, Lee Shi Woo (played by Song Kang). The drama, aired in 2022, is a heartwarming story of love and self-discovery, with Park Min Young delivering a captivating performance.

Watch Forecasting Love and Weather Trailer

Love In Contract

Love In Contract is a unique drama that explores the world of single-life helpers, where Park Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a charming and capable woman with a hidden past. The drama, which aired in 2022, showcases Park Min Young's range as an actress and her ability to bring depth to complex characters.

Watch Love In Contract Trailer

When The Weather is Fine

Park Min Young's performance in When The Weather is Fine is a testament to her talent and versatility. As Mok Hae Won, a former city dweller who returns to her hometown, she showcases her ability to portray a wide range of emotions and create compelling characters.

Watch When The Weather is Fine Trailer

Her Private Life

In Her Private Life, Park Min Young plays Sung Deok Mi, an art curator with a secret obsession with an idol. The drama, which aired in 2019, is a delightful rom-com that showcases Park Min Young's comedic timing and her ability to create chemistry with her co-stars.

Watch Her Private Life Trailer

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Park Min Young's role as Kim Mi So in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim is one of her most iconic performances to date. The drama, which aired in 2018, is a fun and entertaining romantic comedy that showcases Park Min Young's charm and charisma.

Watch What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim Trailer

Queen For Seven Days

In Queen For Seven Days, Park Min Young plays Queen Shin Chae Kyung, who is removed from her throne after just seven days. The drama, which aired in 2017, is a gripping historical drama that showcases Park Min Young's ability to portray strong, complex characters.

Watch Queen For Seven Days Trailer

Healer

Park Min Young's role as a determined reporter in Healer is one of her most memorable performances. The drama, which aired in 2014, is a thrilling, action-packed series that showcases Park Min Young's ability to handle intense and emotional scenes.

Watch Healer Trailer

City Hunter

In City Hunter, Park Min Young plays Kim Na Na, a member of the Presidential Security Service. The drama aired in 2011 is an action-packed series showcasing Park Min Young's ability to handle complex and challenging roles.

Park Min Young In City Hunter (Photo Credits: X)

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Sungkyunkwan Scandal is the drama that shot Park Min Young to fame as she played the role of Kim Yoon Hee, a girl who disguises herself as a boy to attend Sungkyungkwan, the most prestigious institution of the era. The drama, which aired in 2010, is a historical drama that showcases Park Min Young's ability to handle a wide range of genres and themes.

Watch Sungkyunkwan Scandal Trailer

In these 18 years of her career, Park Min Young has proven to be a versatile and talented actress who can handle a wide range of roles. Her performances in these 10 K-dramas are a testament to her skill and dedication, and she truly deserves the title of Queen of K-dramas. Here's to many more years of incredible performances from Park Min Young!

