K-Pop stage breakers SEVENTEEN will bring back their powerhouse performances to the concert stage in June with SEVENTEEN World Tour (Be The Sun) . While revealing North American tour dates, the announcement hinted at more shows to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour through November to December. Happy HOSHI’s Day! SEVENTEEN Celebrate Hoshi aka Kwon Soon-young's Birthday With This Cool Message (View Photos and Videos of South Korean Singer).

SEVENTEEN will kick off the tour on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, to be followed by shows in 12 North American cities - Vancouver on August 10, Seattle on 12, Oakland on 14, Los Angeles on 17, Houston on 20, Fort Worth on 23, Chicago on 25, Washington, DC on 28, Atlanta on 30, Belmont Park on September 1, Toronto on 3 and Newark on 6. SEVENTEEN Confirms To Come Back and Release a Full Album in May!

Be the sun' will be the K-pop supergroup's first world tour in 2 years and 4 months, after SEVENTEEN World Tour ' prematurely came to an end in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The 13-piece act signalled the return of their highly-anticipated live shows earlier this month, with a fan meet in Japan that amassed 60,000 fans. SEVENTEEN will release their fourth studio album Face the Sun on May 27.

