Carats Assemble, it is time to celebrate our tiger, Hoshi’s birthday. South Korean singer Kwon Soon-young, better known by his stage name Hoshi is celebrating his 24th birthday on June 15. And the boy band, SEVENTEEN is ringing their beloved member’s big day with fans by declaring ‘Happy HOSHI’s Day’. Fans are going berserk trending hashtags such as #OurTigerHOSHIDay, #Happy_HOSHI_Day, #호시 #HOSHI, and so on.

Check Out SEVENTEEN's Tweet for Hoshi:

Time to Celebrate Happy HOSHI's Day!

It's Our Tiger's Birthday

Time Just Flies Away When You Having a Blast

6 years ago today since hoshi spent his birthday with carats for the first time ♥️ pic.twitter.com/x3Yu0gBl5Z — ★ (@hoshzone) June 14, 2021

HBD Hoshi

HBD Hoshingge 🎂🐯 as long as you're happy continue dance gracefully and always shine together with 12 other carat's diamond 🥺 shing- shing don't worry you'll always be the cutest tiger in human form ILY 💋#Happy_HOSHI_Day #산중호걸이라하는_호시의_날이되어#OurTigerHOSHIDay pic.twitter.com/dXyTdWz4A9 — s h a r a :)) (@CB97X29) June 14, 2021

