SEVENTEEN has officially teamed up with Pharrell Williams for a stunning new track, Bad Influence, which was unveiled at Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. This collab is a game-changer! The track dropped right in the middle of the runway, with SEVENTEEN’s S Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino all bringing their unique style to Pharrell’s sleek, modern production. The song added an unforgettable layer to the show, leaving a lasting impression on the global fashion scene. Although Bad Influence was created exclusively for the show, fans are already counting down for the official release. SEVENTEEN has once again proved they’re the trendsetters, and we’re all here for it! Hot! SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Channels Pure Alpha Male Vibes in Latest Instagram Photos.

SEVENTEEN have expressed their excitement about the collaboration with Pharrell, saying, “It’s an honor to collaborate with Pharrell Williams, an artist we’ve always admired. This was a refreshing experience as the track showcases a different side of SEVENTEEN.” SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Privacy Breach: Luxury Brand Faces Backlash After Employee Posts Inappropriate Photos of K-Pop Star; Carats Demand Action.

Bad Influence Track Played at Louis Vuitton Show 2025

Pharrell’s Creative Genius Shines: SEVENTEEN and J-Hope Collab at Louis Vuitton Show 2025

Well, it wasn’t just SEVENTEEN—Pharrell also joined forces with BTS' J-Hope for another track featured during the Louis Vuitton show, cementing his status as a master of iconic collaborations. With past work alongside global stars like Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, and Pink Sweat$, Pharrell continues to push creative boundaries and deliver those unforgettable vibes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).