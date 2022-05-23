Seoul, May 23: K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled their highlight medley and provided a glimpse into the nine tracks on the actas fourth studio album a Face the Sun ahead of its arrival on May 27. The highlight medley opens with 'Darl+ing', the band's first-ever English song released last month in advance. It soon segues into a highlight from the lead single 'Hot', a hip-hop based track that encapsulates a riveting listen into the band's dedication and passion for the path they are on. SEVENTEEN Announces World Tour ‘Be the Sun’; To Begin From June 25!

Watch The Video Here:

The medley then unpacks the dynamic sonic profile of the seven remaining tracks, seamlessly transitioning from one genre to another. All 13 members make an appearance across various backdrops and sets, singing along to the rock-infused 'DON QUIXOTE', 'March',the pop sounds of 'Domino', 'Shadow', the mellow vocals of 'about you', 'IF you leave me', before closing to the trap beats of the final track 'Ash'. SEVENTEEN will showcase live performances of selected tracks during their comeback show on May 28.

