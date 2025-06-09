Cinema has a unique power to take us away from our everyday problems and transport us into worlds where imagination comes to life. K-Dramas, in particular, captivate audiences with their signature romantic moments and heartfelt storytelling. Tastefully Yours might just be your next binge-worthy series. This Netflix K-Drama, directed by Park Dan Hee, blends romance and food to create the perfect recipe for a feel-good watch. Tastefully Yours stars Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si in the lead roles. From cast details to where to stream the upcoming episodes of Tastefully Yours, here’s everything you need to know! 61st Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: IU and Park Bo Gum’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Wins Big; Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Tae Ri Shine As Best Actors – Check Full List!.

‘Tastefully Yours’ Episodes 9–10 Release Date and Time

Created by Han Ju Hee, Tastefully Yours starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si premiered on Netflix on May 12, 2025. This new romantic K-drama is already making waves online with its engaging storyline. Like many K-dramas, Tastefully Yours follows the traditional format of releasing two episodes per week. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release dates of episodes 9 and 10.

Episodes 9 and 10 of Tastefully Yours are set to release on Monday (June 9) and Tuesday (June 10). Both episodes will be released on Netflix at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). This will also be the season finale.

Watch ‘Tastefully Yours’ Episode 9 Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENA채널: 드라마 공식 인스타그램 (@channel.ena.d)

About ‘Tastefully Yours’

Tastefully Yours follows the story of Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul), a food conglomerate heir of a popular dining spot in Seoul and Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), a passionate chef who runs a small and cosy eatery. They cross paths after Beom-woo decides to help elevate her small restaurant, leading to an unexpected collaboration. While their journey doesn't start off smoothly, they soon begin developing feelings for each other as they navigate their ambitions and culinary challenges. The show beautifully blends elements of romance and comedy in a culinary set-up.

Check Out This Romantic Scene From ‘Tastefully Yours’ Below:

The cast of Tastefully Yours also includes Kim Shin Rok as Jin Myeong Sook, Yoo Su Bin as Shin Chun Seung, Bae Na Ra as Han Seon Woo, Hong Hwa Yeon as Jang Young Hye, Bae Yoo Ram as Lee Yu Jin and Oh Min Ae as Han Yeo Ul.

Are you excited for the season finale of Netflix's Tastefully Yours?

