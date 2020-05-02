Lily Allen Birthday: From 'Smile' to 'Not Fair' - 5 Songs By the British Singer You Can Add to Your Quarantine Playlist (Watch Videos)

Lily Allen Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lily Allen is a popular British singer-songwriter and author who rose to fame with her mainstream single "Smile", which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart back in 2006. After this, Allen became a sought after musician whose songs became popular for their experimental nature. Her other hit singles include,"The Fear", “Not Fair” among others that became chart-topping hits. After becoming a successful artist, Lily took a break from music in 2009. She later returned in 2011 with her own record label titled 'In the Name Of'. Allen's last album came out in 2018 and compared to her previous hits, wasn't that well received. Lily Allen and David Harbour Spark Wedding Rumors After Their Recent Instagram Live Chat.

Lily Allen celebrates her birthday on May 2 and as she turns 35, we look at some of the biggest hits of her career. Many of them are from her hit record Alright, Still which sold over 2.6 million copies worldwide and also fetched Allen a nomination at the Grammy Awards, the Brit Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards. With her second album, the songstress experimented a bit and moved to the electropop genre. Check out some of her biggest hits that still should be on your playlist.

1. Not Fair

Lily Allen surprised everyone with her direct lyrics in the song "Not Fair. The song revolved around a woman describing her relationship with her boyfriend, who is otherwise a 'perfect guy' but she's unhappy with his sexual laziness. The song's peppy beats along with these lyrics make it a completely different experience.

2. Smile

This was Lily's first No 1 single and has the most upbeat vibe. The song talks about coming out of a toxic relationship and moving on. The lyrics are about finding the light at the end of the tunnel.

3. Knock Em Out

Much like her other tracks, Allen once again writes some amazing lyrics as she talks about uninvited attention women face when they hit the bar. The song's reggae and hip hop vibe is something that's not been heard since a while and you may enjoy it in this track.

4. The Fear

"The Fear" is yet another track that became extremely popular among Allen's fans. In the song lyrics, Lily openly declares her materialistic desires as she says, "I want to be rich and I want lots of money I don't care about clever, I don't care about funny."

5. Everything's Just Wonderful

This track by Allen has its own speciality, be it the musical arrangement or the music video or its lyrics, something about this track is so fun that you could end up listening to it over and over again. Lily Allen Slept With Female Escorts During Sheezus Tour, Says 'I Was Lost and Lonely'.

We bet you have several other Lily Allen songs on your playlist. Let us know in comments below which are your favourite Allen songs, the best of all time!