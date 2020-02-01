Manoj Tiwari Birthday Special: Popular Bhojpuri Songs and Bhajans by Renowned Singer and Actor (Watch Videos)

Popular Bhojpuri singer/actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 1: Popular Bhojpuri singer and actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari turns 49 years old today. Along with actor Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Manoj Tiwari is considered one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Apart from his extremely successful film songs and albums, Manoj Tiwari is also known for his bhajans (devotional songs). Manoj Tiwari Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Turned Politician Who Is at The Helm of Delhi BJP.

Tiwari started as a singer and then ventured into acting. In a way, he led the way for future stars like Dinesh Lal Yadav and Khesari Yadav, who have followed in his footsteps (singers who became acting superstars too).

One of Manoj Tiwari's earliest hits was MA Main Leke Admission, Competition deta, which was a brilliant satirical take on the state of students in UP and Bihar, who aspire to join prestigious government exams.

However, as his career advanced, he moved towards raunchier numbers aimed at mass popularity. In a way, he was trying to fill a void and emulating the same formula that Bollywood used in the early 2000s films via "item songs."

Below Are Popular Bhojpuri Songs by Manoj Tiwari

1. MA Mein Leke Admission Competiton Deta

2. Chat Dena Maar Dili...Rinki Ya Ke Papa

3. Goriya Chand Ke Anjoriya

4. Jiya Ye Bihar Ke Lala (Gangs of Wasseypur)

5. Bagalwali Jaan Maare Li

6. Popular Bhajan 'Nibiya ke Daad Maiya'

These are just a few songs by Manoj Tiwari which are extremely popular among the fans. The singer/actor has a number of hits to his name. He might have joined politics and become Delhi BJP President as well as an MP, but fans still consider him as one of the finest singing talents to have emerged from the Bhojpuri industry in the last three decades. We wiss the singer/actor/politician a happy birthday.