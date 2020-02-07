Marathi TV Actress Files Police Complaint Against Molestation

Marathi Actress Molestation Case (Representational Image)

A popular face from the Marathi film and TV industry has filed a police complaint after being harassed at an event. As per reports, the actress filed the complaint after returning from an event in Pune that she was attending. Reports suggest that she was molested at the event. No more details about the incident have surfaced yet.

The details of what exactly happened or who is the accused have not emerged. She has lodged the complaint with the Saki Naka police station in Andheri, Mumbai.

Only a few days ago, the actress was making the headlines for announcing her relationship with a popular sports star. The actress is also very popular on the video-sharing app, TikTok.

Just recently, choreographer Ganesh Acharya was accused of sexual harassment by a woman he had worked with. Only recently, a former Bollywood actress was served justice by the court. She had accused a man of harassing her on a flight. The man, Vikas Sachdeva, was convicted by the Mumbai court under POSCO act on January 15, 2020.