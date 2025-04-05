Mumbai, April 5: Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman expressed her grief on the passing away of the legendary actor and director, Manoj Kumar. Posting a throwback image with Bharat Kumar, Zeenat penned on her Instagram handle, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar, May his soul rest in peace."

Manoj Kumar and Zeenat were seen as the leads, Bharat and Sheetal, in the 1974 drama 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', directed by Manoj Kumar himself. The film turned out to be a massive hit, becoming the highest-grossing title of the year. 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' talks about a man tasked with looking after his family after his father’s demise. The song 'Main Na Bhoolunga' from the movie is still inked in the memory of movie buffs. Manoj Kumar Funeral: Veteran Actor Receives Full State Honours, As Wife Breaks Down Inconsolably (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, filmmaker Subhash Ghai believes that Manoj Kumar was one of the finest filmmakers in the country, whose work continues to inspire everyone. He told IANS, “The biggest inspiration for the industry is a filmmaker. If we have ten filmmakers in India, who have been an inspiration for the coming generation, he was one of the finest we had, the biggest filmmaker and an actor”.

Additionally, veteran actor Raj Babbar mourned the demise of Manoj Kumar. Calling for India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna for the late actor, Babbar told IANS, “The film industry has lost a gem today. Manoj Kumar worked towards solidifying the dignity of India, paid respects to the freedom fighters of India through his work in cinema. A director, writer, and actor, who spoke about patriotism. He was very noble, and made a place for himself in the hearts of people through love”. Bollywood Legend Manoj Kumar's Prayer Meet to Be Held on Sunday.

Manoj Kumar's last rites took place in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai today. He was given a state funeral with the Guard of Honour during his last rites. Numerous members of the film fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh, Anu Malik, and Dheeraj Kumar were also present to pay their last respects.

