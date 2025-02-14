Meem Se Mohabbat has been taking the internet by storm. With a refreshing and honest sunshine girl and grumpy boy as the lead pair, this age-gap romance managed to bring some important talking about and unflinchingly realistic storylines that connected with people across borders. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 18 gave us an episode packed with anticipation, satisfaction and much more angst. The episode had some very important character arcs for Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi, aka Ayat Suleman, and Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed, while also giving us some light-heated comic relief as Omar and Mahi’s plan to urge Saleeka to value her husband Jalal, goes into effect. Here’s everything that went down on Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 18. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 Written Update: Abid Uncle Suggests Talha Marry Roshi.

The episode began with another glimpse into the life and happenings of the show’s lead negative character - Sahriq. We see an angry and dishevelled Shariq speaking to his mom about the possibility of getting married to someone once he lands a job again. We quickly go back to the face-off between Roshi and Sabeeka, which begins in the lift and slowly escalates throughout the episode into a much larger fight in their office parking lot. We also see a glimpse of Roshi shining bright in a work meeting as Talha sides with her and supports her while putting Sabeeka down. A rejoiced Roshi asks her parents to let her drive to work and perfectly sets the stage for the face off that all Talha Roshi fans rejoiced in. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 16 Written Update: Roshi Gets Makeover To Impress Sir Talha but He Quotes Oscar Wilde's 'Be Yourself' in Sweet Scene.

We watch Sabeeka try to insult Roshi by calling her names, while Roshi simply chooses to shut her down by reminding Sabeeka of how she never understood the meaning of love. Roshi also reminds Sabeeka of how she treated Talha and rejected him just because of Mohid. This is followed by a heartbroken Sabeeka trying to manipulate Talha by exaggerating the fight she had with Roshi. This leads to Talha asking Roshi to join him for a site inspection at a beach-facing property, with the clear intention of confronting her about the fight.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 18 Full Video

The scenes, which have been teased through the last week are bound to show the much anticipated fight between Talha and Roshi which leads to her heart-broken love confession. However, Episode 18 set the perfect stage for this face off, without giving us any of it. The episode ends with Roshi enjoying the beautiful view of the beach and taking in the wind, while Talha slowly and soberly walks towards her.

In other developments in the show, Mahi and Omar put into effect their plan to make Saleeka realise that the way she treats her husband, Jalal, is wrong. We see a fun and lighthearted conversation between Saleeka and Mahi, where she behaves with Omar exactly like Saleeka does with Jalal. The upcoming episodes of Meem Se Mohabbat are set to bring fans their much-anticipated heartbreak and hurt, as Shariq’s plan to ruin Roshi comes into effect, just as Roshi is pushed away from Talha’s life after their fight. Meem Se Mohabbat airs every Wednesday and Thursday on Hum TV and is available to stream on YouTube, internationally.

