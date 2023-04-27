Mumbai, April 27: Renowned Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede was fatally murdered on Tuesday night in a shower at a California prison, according to his lawyer. Suede, 22, passed away at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, according to representatives from the Monterey County coroner's office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, although they did not immediately address how the young man died.

Jaime Brugada Valdez was Suede's real name, while he was a native from Huntington Park. According to a statement from CDCR officials, the rapper was discovered unconscious just before 10 p.m. when jail staff noticed he was missing from his cell during a routine count. As per the authoritie, he was discovered "with injuries consistent with a homicide." J Stash, Florida Rapper, Dies By Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos In Front Of Her Three Children – Reports.

According to Nicholas Rosenberg, Valdez's attorney, ‘people are very shocked. He was a very well-liked and polite man. He was well-liked’.

Officials from the CDCR confirmed that the Monterey County district attorney's office and the prison's Investigative Services Unit are conducting an inquiry. According to the CDCR, Valdez was imprisoned in the Correctional Training Facility, which has more than 4,000 minimum and medium-security offenders.

CDCR officials said in the statement that movement restrictions had been put in place to help with the investigation. He passed away at the state prison around 10:20 p.m., according to Angela Diaz, a secretary with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office's coroner's division.

As news of the rapper's passing spread on Wednesday, fans and other musicians paid tribute to him on social media. Someone sent a statement on Suede's official Instagram account acknowledging that the condolences conveyed to the rapper's family had been received. For weeks, fans and other artists had shared images of Suede with requests for his release from prison. Migos Rapper Takeoff Killed in Houston Morning Shooting – Reports.

According to Rosenberg, Valdez was incarcerated in Riverside County for 32 months after being found guilty of two gun crimes. Although he had previously entered a plea and anticipated receiving a two-year term that would run concurrently with his Riverside convictions, he was also facing a firearms charge in Los Angeles County.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).