Mahesh Babu Shares a Mushy Pic with Namrata Shirodkar on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary, and It’ll Make You Go Aww!

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the power couple of Tollywood, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on February 10, 2020. The couple dated each other for about four years before getting married. It was during the shooting of Vamsi, when these two got into a relationship, and since then, the relationship between them has gotten stronger with each passing day. On this special day, their 15th wedding anniversary, both Mahesh and Namrata have shared a mushy post for each other on their respective Instagram account. And after seeing it, we bet, it’ll melt your heart, and you’ll go aww..! Here Are Few Frame-Worthy Family Pics of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar!

Mahesh Babu’s wedding anniversary wishes post read, “Happy 15 my love!! Love you a little more each day @namratashirodkar”. In this pic, the lovebirds are all cuddled up, having a great time with each other. Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback pic and wrote, “U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love 2 exquisite babies...a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for happy 15th MB love u for everything you are to me @urstrulymahesh”. You must take a look at those posts, if you haven’t seen them yet. Mahesh Babu's New Commercial with Wife Namrata Shirodkar and Kids will Tug at Your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

Earlier in an interview to the Deccan Chronicle, Namrata Shirodkar had stated how she is enjoying her life with her hubby and two adorable munchkins. She was quoted as saying, “We’ve been together in every sense, through all these years and I feel we’ve been growing together. Now there are the two children whom we’re watching grow up, it’s the most blissful feeling in the universe. I wouldn’t exchange this life for anything in the world.” Here’s wishing Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar many more years of love and happiness!