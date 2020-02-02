Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Split After 12 Days Of Marriage

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sometimes marriages are not meant to last forever. Sometimes marriages are only meant to last twelves days. As in the case of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. The actress tied the knot with movie mogul Jon Peter in a very private ceremony on January 20. Just less than two weeks after the wedding, Pamela had announced separation. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the couple was yet to file for the formalisation of their wedding.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," Pamela said in a statement to THR. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process." Pamela Anderson Married Again! 4 Times The Baywatch Actress Said 'I Do' In The Past.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," the statement further read. Pamela Anderson Writes Donald Trump to Pardon WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Who Is Currently Serving 50-Weeks Jail Term.

A source close to the couple told Fox News: “She’s known Jon forever, but she never lived with him, contrary to some reports. And until you live with someone... Well, let’s just say Pamela asked for a break. She is heading back to her compound in Ladysmith, Canada, to be with her family.”

Pamela and Jon have dated each other 30 years ago. They got back together recently and rekindled their romance. Both have been married four times before this.