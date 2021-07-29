EXCLUSIVE: Award Winning media company PRX has officially signed on Aryaan Arora (“Bull”) to join their  new TRAX show starring Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”) and  Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya the Last Dragon”).  

PRX is the world’s largest on-demand catalogue of public  radio programs available for broadcast and internet use.  Their award-winning portfolio ranges from iconic public radio programs like “The World,” “This American Life,”  “The Takeaway” and “Reveal,” to a growing body of  podcast-first productions including the Radiotopia  network, which is home to “99% Invisible,” “Ear Hustle,” and “Criminal.” Each month, they reach more than 28.5  million listeners and generate in excess of 70 million  podcast downloads.  

TRAX — a podcast network for tweens from PRX and  Studio Ochenta — announced “Cultureverse,” a new  fictional adventure podcast back in June of this year. The  show will be co-hosted by Yara Shahidi and Kelly Marie  Tran, who will narrate episodes alongside a cast of voice  actors now including Aryaan Arora, who was recently seen  opposite Michael Weatherly of “NCIS” on the CBS  courtroom drama “Bull”. 

The series, which launched on June 24, celebrates our  collective past while providing a place for myths and  legends to come alive in the modern world. In each  episode, ordinary kids encounter extraordinary creatures,  myths, or folk characters from their diverse cultural  backgrounds, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. 

Additional episodes will be rooted in folktales and legends  from India, China, Mexico, Nigeria, Vietnam, Puerto Rico,  and the Cherokee Nation, among myriad others. Listeners  will also hear a variety of spoken languages represented  across various episodes, including Spanish, Cantonese,  Korean, and Vietnamese. 

“I’m excited to be a part of this production,” Arora told us.  “‘Cultureverse' is a celebration of who we are and where we  come from,” Lory Martinez, founder of Studio Ochenta and creative director of Cultureverse, told Deadline. “We  are so honored to have been able to work hand in hand  with folks from each and every one of these cultures to  develop these stories and bring them to life for our  listeners.”