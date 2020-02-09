Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Orders Ban on Punjabi Movie ‘Shooter’ Based on Life of Gangster Sukha Kahlwan for Promoting ‘Violence, Crime’

File image of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 9: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on the movie "Shooter". The Punjabi movie which is based on the life and crimes of dreaded gangster Sukha Kahlwan is allegedly promoting "violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation". The movie was set to release on February 21. Punjab: Telecast of Colors TV Show 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' Suspended After Valmiki Community's Protest.

Kahlwan, who used to call himself a "sharpshooter", was facing several cases including those pertaining those to murder, extortion and kidnapping before he was assassinated by another gangster Vicky Gounder and his aides in 2015.

According to reports, the film was initially named ‘Sukha Kahlwan’ but after Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying the gangster, one of the movie producers, KV Dhillon said that he will discontinue the film project. However, the movie's name was later changed to "Shooter" and its protagonist even had similar attire to that of Kahlwan.