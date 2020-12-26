That actors Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu are ambassadors of a soft drink is a known fact. And the duo recently shot for another power-packed commercial that hit the tube and is being talked about on Twitter. In fact, the advertisement hit the screens last evening and #RanveerSingh has been trending on Twitter. Major First Look Out! Mahesh Babu Unveils Adivi Sesh’s Look As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan; Film To Release In Theatres In Summer 2021 (View Poster).

Shortly after, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share his working experience with Mahesh Babu. He called Mahesh a fine gentleman and said he shared an enriching experience working with him. Ranveer Singh Shares a Sneak Peek of His Look As He Starts Shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Mahesh Babu too took to his Instagram story to express how the feelings were all mutual. Awww... their bromance is totally endearing.. isn't it?

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Instagram Story Below:

Mahesh Babu's Instagram Story

While Mahesh has been endorsing the said soft drink brand down south for ages now, the brand ambassador for this drink from Bollywood has for a majority of time, been Salman Khan. Other actors who have endorsed it from time to time are Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and now Ranveer Singh. Quite a thunderous line up of celebs here!

