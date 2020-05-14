Shah Rukh Khan Promotes Delhi Police's 'Dil Se Shukriya' Virtual Concert; Kailash Kher, Yo Yo Honey Singh To Perform (Read Tweet)

Shah Rukh Khan, Dil Se Shukriya Concert (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan has been active in helping the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, without divulging the numbers, he revealed the donations that will be done by his various ventures for the relief. Then he sang an original song for the I for India concert to raise funds. Now, he has promoted a concert organised by the Delhi Police. The concert named Dil Se Shukriya "is to express gratitude to the Corona Warriors who are working at all times to ensure that we remain safe", the superstar, who grew up in Delhi, tweeted.

The concert will be held virtually on May 14, 2020, at 7 PM. You can watch it on Facebook and Instagram on Delhi Police's page or Rashi Entertainment's page. The concert will see performances from Pankaj Udhas, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Usha Uthup, Harshdeep Kaur, Malkit Singh, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan etc. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev will also grace the concert with his presence. Gauri Khan Shares an Adorable Fan Video Of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam's I For India Performance Remixed to the Main Hoon Na Theme.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

Watch the ‘Dil Se Shukriya’ concert 14th May 2020, 7 PM onwards. Organised by the @DelhiPolice, this virtual concert is to express gratitude to the Corona Warriors who are working at all times to ensure that we remain safe. #DilSeShukriya pic.twitter.com/rtrHxSk1o5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the frontline workers in one of his address to the nation. "It is the good fortune of all of us that we are witnessing several such people around us who are working round the clock to serve others, to nurse the sick, to feed the hungry, to clean a hospital, to maintain law and order on roads. Within India and outside of it, every such person is worthy of praise, worthy of salute," he said.