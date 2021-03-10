Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened a can of worms in their latest interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey. The two-hour conversation went viral in just a few minutes while streaming on CBS networks. In the tell-all-interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped many bombs and revealed what made them step down from the royal duties. While a section of netizens sympathised with the two, there were also a few who did not believe their story. Indian actress Simi Garewal slammed Meghan for lying. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Interview: Tweeple Remember Princess Diana, Laud the Couple for ‘Saving’ Each Other & Choose Life ‘Better Than a Fairytale’.

In her back-to-back tweets on the micro-blogging site, she accused Markle of playing the victim and lying. That's not it, Garewal also added that she is not fond of women who come in and break the family. However, later she added that she would like to withdraw the word evil for Meghan, as it was excessive. But many, in the comments section, trolled Simi for sharing her views. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview with Oprah Winfrey Is Bought by CBS for Around 9 Million USD.

Check It Out:

I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate... — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Here's More:

There are too many facts...for a starter try reading this.. And I do not respect women who come in and break up homes. Families & marriages take years to build trust..https://t.co/5aP6aXftqb — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

For the one's who aren't aware, Meghan Markle in the interview expressed how the Royal family was concerned about his son Archie's skin colour and a lot more. Having said that, Markle and Harry's conversation with Oprah Winfrey crossed over a whopping 20 million views in no time and was the talk of the town. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).