The much-talked-about singer and songwriter also have a band named “Xubaan,” which recently released its debut album.

It is truly astounding to learn about all those people who never cease to amaze others with their innate skills and talents and their hard work and commitment toward what they do in their careers and journeys. These individuals make sure to give it their all and, in the process, be the best version of themselves for the world to understand how passion and determination make everything attainable in life. Even in highly competitive creative and artistic realms like music, people can go ahead in making a name for themselves by ensuring to continually learn-unlearn things and implement the same in their musical craft, explains singer Vivek Singh, who has done exactly that in a very short period in his career in music.

Vivek Singh is a rising singer and songwriter from Central India who has been leaving no stone unturned in taking the Indie music scene to glorious levels of growth and success in his career of five years so far. He says how he finds his peace in front of the mic while recording songs and even in the studio room writing them. Vivek Singh also recalls how since the very beginning, music was the only space he ever wanted to be a part of and hence, dreamed of creating a new world with his musical outings, which led him deeper into the Indie music niche. Today, he is a professional singer and songwriter who also runs his band “Xubaan,” which recently released its debut album.

His covers initially gained momentum featuring in Pehchan Music, and since then, this young guy has done shows in over 20+ international and national cities. His medleys of love songs that beautifully intertwine retro and the latest Bollywood songs have earned him 35million+ views on YouTube, with songs like Chand Si Mehbooba (20 million) and Jiyen Kyon - Mashup (9 million). He has done Sa Re Ga Ma Pa released songs like Jane Woh Kaise Log The, Chand Si Mehbooba (LoFi), Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Sawan Ka Mahina. His original songs include Tum Mere Ho, Raasta, Kho Na Jaana, Khoye Khoye, Parinda, Noor, Khuli Aankhen, Samaa, Milna Nahi, and Kahaniyaan.

Vivek Singh’s few songs have even been Instagram trends like Jane Woh Kaise Log The, Sawan Ka Mahina, and also worked with Bollywood music director Salim Merchant for the song Kho Na Jaana (Merchant Records). His Spotify streams have reached 1.5 million, and on Gaana.com, he has gained 9 million streams. Even after coming this far, the singer and songwriter believes he has just begun.