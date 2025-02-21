Ye, formerly known as Kanye West’s alleged Nitrous Oxide addiction claims have sent shockwaves on the internet. The 47-year-old rapper’s behaviour reportedly worsened by using nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, an anaesthetic. Interestingly, the report surfaced following his supposed reawakening on X, “After further reflection I’ve come to the realisation that I’m not a Nazi.” A friend of the rapper was quoted saying in a New York Post report, “When he (West) got back to LA he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed.” While the latest claims don’t really excuse his controversial tweets, there’s a grown curiosity around nitrous oxide. So, what is nitrous oxide? What are its potential side effects? In this article below, let’s understand the details of the laughing gas, its influence on human memory and more. 'Galaxy Gas' Trend Goes Viral on Social Media As Kids Get ‘High’ on Nitrous Oxide in US, Shocking Video Surfaces.

What Is Nitrous Oxide?

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas inhaled and commonly used as a painkiller in medicine and dentistry. Also known as the laughing gas or happy gas, it allows people to relax before any medical work is done. Outside of medicine, the gas is also used for aerosol whipped cream and cooking spray in automobile racing to make engines go faster and as a recreational drug. Despite also being referred to as laughing gas, nitrous oxide isn’t guaranteed to make you laugh but it might make you giggle.

Nitrous Oxide Side Effects: How Dangerous Is It and Its Influence on Human Memory

Nitrous oxide can be safe to use when given by a healthcare professional, but there are potential side effects that one should be aware of. The laughing gas can cause headaches and make some users anxious; too much can also cause fainting. Other symptoms highlighted by medical experts include vitamin B12 deficiency, which can damage nerves in the spinal cord. In addition, long-term misuse of nitrous oxide has adverse side effects like memory loss, incontinence, depression, loss of contact with reality, weak immune system, limb spasms, ringing in your ears and possible birth defects, among others. The risks go beyond the immediate effects, with mental health experts often outlining neurological symptoms, cardiovascular issues and psychological disorders, including hallucinations and suicidal thoughts. Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce? Couple’s Rep Breaks Silence on Their Separation.

Understanding the potential health risks, many countries have also banned nitrous oxide. The United Kingdom changed the law to make it a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which made the possession and sale for recreational purposes a criminal offence. Earlier, in 2022, Belgium banned the sale of nitrous oxide to minors.

