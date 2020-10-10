Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is now stable and his blood pressure and all other vital parameters are also normal, family sources said on Saturday. "As per the team of 12 doctors attending to him, my father is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this count. His blood pressure is normal and he has no need of oxygen administration at the moment," said Poulomi Bose, daughter of the veteran actor.

Updating on the health condition of Chatterjee, she wrote on a social media post that the actor was suffering from Covid Encephalopathy as per the physicians' assessment and therefore was disoriented and restless at this time.

"All due care is being taken on this count. There has been no detoriation on account of his comorbidities, including high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs, which is a good sign," said Bose, a theatre personality and freelance actor.

Thanking everyone for all their good wishes and prayers, Bose said: "We are unable to answer individually to all your innumerable messages and calls, but we are grateful for the same. I'll keep updating on his condition to keep everyone informed."

Chatterje was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital late on Friday night. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

According to hospital sources, the 85-years-old actor's health condition deteriorated late on Friday night as he had several comorbidities and reached an acute confusional stage. He was immediately shifted to the ITU for close monitoring.

Chatterjee underwent a Covid-19 test on October 5 and the test report returned positive. He was admitted to the hospital in the very next morning. But his condition was stable then.

According to sources, Chatterjee was feeling unwell for the past couple of days and was reportedly suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He last attended shooting at the Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed for October 7.

It was also learnt that the actor has COPD related troubles and last year he had also suffered from pneumonia. That time he had to get admitted to the hospital for a few days, family sources said.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had tested positive for Covid-19. But they all have recovered now.

