The Malayalam Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 Everyone Is A Hero, directed by the award-winning popular director, Jude Anthany Joseph, is having a dream run and moving toward the Rs 100-crore club, a rare feat for a Mollywood movie. And coming as it does at a time when The Kerala Story is attracting nationwide attention, people close to the Malayalam film industry are saying that 2018 is "the real Kerala Story" and not the one that claims to be one. 2018 Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Flick Earns Rs 34.5 Crore In Kerala.

The film is centred around stories of humanity triumphing over adversity in the backdrop of the 2018 floods that devastated parts of Kerala. It is the second Tovino project to attract national attention and draw an adulatory audience response after the 2021 superhero movie Minnal Murali. And it also brings back memories of his performance in Virus, the 2019 film about the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

Tovino, incidentally, volunteered his services for flood relief back in 2018. In the film, he plays a young man who leaves the Indian Army with a fake medical certificate and redeems himself during the floods.

The ensemble cast includes top Malayalam talents, notably Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Lal and the National Award-winning actress, Aparna Balamurali, who plays a TV reporter. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in the Face of Tragedy; Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Shine In Their Roles.

Producers on Portals Pushing Accurate Collections of 2018:

#2018Movie Producer Venu Kunnappilly says he is shocked at seeing the near- accuracy of collection updates that are posted in social media. We are very happy on this in a way our tracking system has helped big time on this ✌️pic.twitter.com/hNlzuaaafe — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) May 15, 2023

The movie, which was released on May 5, raked in around Rs 5.18 crore on its ninth day from Kerala alone, which is an all-time record in Mollywood history. The worldwide collection is reported to be more than Rs 80 crore in the first nine days. The film is reported to be getting a standing ovation in theatres across the state.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions, the film is the second back-to-back blockbuster from Kavya after the 2022 action adventure drama Malikappuram starring Unni Mukundan.

