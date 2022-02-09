With Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, the movie Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set to hit the screens soon. The makers of this family entertainer claim that it has fetched a huge business for the non-theatrical rights. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is directed by Tirumala Kishore, and its non-theatrical rights were sold for a staggering price of Rs 25 crore and this is the biggest price for Sharwanand. While SonyLIV acquired digital and satellite rights, Lahari Music obtained audio rights. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release On February 25 in Theatres (View Poster).

As the promotional content from the makers has received a good response from all the quarters of moviegoers, the buzz around this movie has intensified. While Sharwanand enjoys a good following among all sections of the audience, he especially has a huge craze among the Telugu family audience. The film's first single scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad turned out to be a super hit. As announced by the makers, the teaser of 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' will be out on February 10. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release On February 25 in Theatres (View Poster).

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that features a stellar cast. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad, who won several national awards is the editor.

