Anushka Shetty Shares The Perfect Family Pic To Wish Her Father On His Birthday!

Anushka Shetty is one of the most bankable actresses down south. Fans eagerly wait for her to share pictures or videos (of her off screen, especially) on social media platforms. And when that happens, it sets the internet on fire. This time Anushka shared a picture that was totally a surprise for her followers on her social media pages. The actress shared a perfect family pic to wish her father who has turned a year older today. Anushka Shetty Completes 15 Years in the Film Industry, Checkout Pics from the Special Event to Celebrate the Actress’ Success in Cinema.

It is Anushka Shetty’s father’s birthday today and she has wished him by sharing an adorable family selfie on Instagram. This picture features her parents - AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla. The trio is seen dressed in traditional attires and are all smiles. While sharing this post, Anushka wrote, “I have seen most lovely, most carry, most encourage father is you. You have made great works for us, Today is your day and Smile every time because it makes us happy. Happy birthday my lovely Papa.” Anushka Shetty on Her Relationship With Prabhas and Wedding Rumours, Says ‘He Is One of My 3 AM Friends’.

Anushka Shetty’s Post For Her Father

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will next be seen in the Telugu flick Nishabdham, directed by Hemant Madhukar. The Tamil version of this movie has been titled as Silence. This movie also stars R Madhavan in the lead role and Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Michael Madsen would be seen in supporting roles. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.