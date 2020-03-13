Anushka Shetty Completes 15 Years in the Film Industry, Checkout Pics from the Special Event to Celebrate the Actress’ Success in Cinema

Anushka Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses down south, but her role in the magnum opus Baahubali, shot her to fame globally. Anushka, who primarily works in Telugu and Tamil films, has completed 15 years in the film industry. She had made her acting debut with the Telugu flick Super that had released in 2005, in which Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ayesha Takia were in the lead. In 2006, for the first time she worked with SS Rajamouli in the film Vikramarkudu, and that was a major commercial success at the box office. Nishabdham Trailer: The Suspense in This Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan Starrer Will Make You More Eager For This Film (Watch Video).

Anushka Shetty has given some hit films in the past. Some of her box office success films include Lakshyam, Souryam, Chintakayala Ravi, Arundhati, Singam, Baahubali series, and many others. Anushka has played a variety of roles in these 15 years of her career. From playing a girl-next-door role to the portrayal of a prostitute and then a princess (a skilled fighter and a great archer), she has boldly experimented with roles in films. Very soon she’ll also be seen playing the role of a mute artist in the upcoming flick, Nishabdham. Anushka Shetty Reacts to Rumours of Dating an Indian Cricketer, Reveals Her Marriage Plans.

#15YearsofAnushkaShetty

Few More Pics From The Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9by10 (@9by10official) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

One With The Fans

Arundhati Saroja Rudramadevi Devasena Bhaagmathie Others Actresses Hardly Get To Chance To Play This Kind of Role Among These Then There Is Anushka Who Nailed This Characters Lady Superstar Anushka Shetty The Actress Who Born For This Roles 🤟🔥#15YearsofAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/Iapc3Y8BsD — Darling ki Fan Girl💖💖 (@Iam_piu31) March 12, 2020

On Anushka Shetty’s completion of 15 years in the industry, a special event was organised in her honour. SS Rajamouli, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and many other biggies were seen at this special event. There were fans of the actress who felicitated her with a beautiful portrait, turban and a shawl. On the work front, Anushka Shetty will next be seen in Nishabdham that is slated to be released on April 2. We’ll have to wait and watch if the film hits the theatres as per the schedule or gets postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.