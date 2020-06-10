April: Late Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Was Supposed to Play the Role of an Investigating Officer in Satya Rayala’s Directorial Debut (Read Details)

Chiranjeevi Sarja (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja left every industry member and fans saddened. The 39-year-old star had been entertaining everyone ever since he made his acting debut in 2009. Chiranjeevi Sarja has acted in more than 20 films and given some memorable roles in his career. Kannada film industry has indeed lost one precious gem. The late actor who had enthralled the movie buffs with some mesmerising roles, had some great projects lined-up and one among them was a film titled April. Chiranjeevi Sarja Death: Kriti Kharbanda Remembers Her Co-Star ‘Chirru’, Pays Tribute to the Kannada Actor on Twitter (View Posts).

As per a report in TOI, the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was supposed to commence shooting for this thriller flick in April. But owing to the lockdown imposed across the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the project never went on floors. This film would have also marked the directorial debut of Satya Rayala. A team member revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja, who was supposed to play the role of an investigating officer in this movie, was supposed to shoot the climax portions first. It would have also featured Rachita Ram, who was also roped in the lead. The climax was reportedly an extensive sequence featuring more than 50 kids. Late Kannada Star Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Is Pregnant With Their First Child.

The team member further revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death has left everyone shocked. The entire crew was reportedly looking forward to work with him on this project. Also, it would have been intriguing for all fans to watch Chiranjeevi Sarja and Rachita Ram sharing screen space, knowing the kind of fan following both the actors have. Now there is no clarity if the film April would be shelved or a new actor would be roped in. Keep watching this space for further updates!