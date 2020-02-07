Seeru Movie Review: Critics Impressed With Jiiva, Varun and Riya Suman’s Action Thriller

Seeru (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Seeru, starring Jiiva, Varun and Riya Suman, released on February 7, 2020. Directed by Rathina Siva, this action thriller has turned out to be a commercial entertainer for critics. Yes, critics are mighty impressed with this film in terms of its story-line and performance of the star cast. The critics have also stated that it is the antagonist, played by Navdeep, who has grabbed all the attention. He is seen essaying the role of a criminal lawyer in this movie. Let's take a look at the reviews shared by critics.

Times Of India – Even though it starts off as a mass hero movie, Seeru turns out to be a solid masala movie that nicely balances sentiment and action. If Rathina Shiva’s Rekka had a whiff of Ghilli, Seeru, recalls Run, which was also about a youngster from a small town locking horns with gangsters in the city, in its set-up. The director keeps the narration engaging with hardly any lull and packages the script with smarts, tying in scenes with seemingly inconsequential ones that we were shown earlier.

Firstpost – What makes the film work to a large extent is it a crisp run time of two hours and it is unpretentious. Jiiva is apt for the role of Manimaran with his comic touches and friendly look. However, the scene-stealer is Varun as the villain Malli in the first half of the film and his phone conversation with the hero impresses. Navdeep as the main bad guy is menacing but is let down by the clichéd script. Seeru is an unpretentious regular commercial cocktail and watchable to an extent if you have two hours to while away.

Sify – Seeru grabs our attention only after the arrival of Varun who gets introduced as the notorious villain. The chemistry between Jiiva and Varun is the highlight. The film also has a moving flashback sending out a strong message on women empowerment. The climax also stands out for the commercial cinema format.

Seeru marks the debut of Riya Suman in Kollywood. She had made her acting debut opposite Nani with the film Majnu in 2016. Seeru also features Sathish in a supportive role. The film’s music has been bankrolled by D Imman. Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh, the film is produced under Vels Film International banner. Let’s wait and watch what fans have to say about this film and how much it manages to mint on the opening day at the box office.