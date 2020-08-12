Back in the month of July, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had let everyone know that he, along with his family members had tested positive for COVID-19. The ace director took to Twitter to share the news and also informed his followers that they had no symptoms apart from mild fever and were feeling better otherwise. And now, after almost 2 weeks, the filmmaker and his family, who were asked to home quarantine, have tested negative. SS Rajamouli Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Along With His Family Members, Says They are Feeling Better With No Symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, the director informed everyone that all of his family members, including himself, had tested negative. He also informed everyone that once their antibodies develop. he and his family will make a plasma donation towards the cause. Vishal Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus Along With His Father, Reveals They Have Now Recovered With the Help Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us... Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

Rajamouli testing positive for COVID-19 had obviously put a major glitch in the filmmaker's plan to resume shooting for his Ram Charan - Jr NTR starrer RRR from August. But now that the filmmaker has tested negative and is recovering well, looks like apart from a slight delay, the team will soon start making plans of getting back on schedule.

