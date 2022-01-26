Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Bro Daddy released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26. Helmed by Sukumaran himself, the movie revolves around a family man's life journey and how a father and son deal with the quirky challenges in their house. Having said that, as per the reviews, the Malayalam-language comedy flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Bro Daddy got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Bro Daddy Movie Review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Family Entertainer Is Half-Amusing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Bro Daddy Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for free watch and download. Almost every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Bro Daddy Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time – All You Need to Know About Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam Film!

For the unversed, Bro Daddy sees Mohanlal as John Chacko Kattadi, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Eesho John Kattadi. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Lalu Alex, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kaniha, Jagadish, Mallika Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir and Unni Mukundan in supporting roles. Bro Daddy is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

