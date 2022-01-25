Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26. The Malayalam comedy film is directed by Sukumaran himself and produced by Antony Perumbavoor along Aashirvad Cinemas. The synopsis of the movie reads, "The Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Kurian (Lalu Alex) families wish to turn their long-term friendship more permanent by marrying their children. Will that be a cakewalk?" Bro Daddy: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran Croon the Soulful Title Track for Their Malayalam Film (Watch Video).

Earlier on December 29, 2021 makers announced that the film will release directly on OTT. So, if you are planning to watch Bro Daddy on Disney+ Hotstar, here's everything you want to know about the comedy drama just in case. Bro Daddy Song Parayathe Vannen: This Soothing Number, Featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Will Steal Your Hearts! (Watch Video).

Cast

Bro Daddy stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Helmed by Sukumaran, the movie also sees Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir and Mallika Sukumaran in supporting roles.

Plot

Bro Daddy unveils the story of a family man's life journey, who starts to experience unexpected happenings in their house. Now, how the father and son deal with the challenges and events in quirky manners is something that will make you laugh out loud.

Watch Bro Daddy Trailer:

Streaming Date and Time

Bro Daddy will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2022. Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can exclusively watch the movie on the OTT platform. However, the exact streaming time of flick is not yet unveiled.

Reviews

Bro Daddy reviews are not out yet as there's still a day left for the film's release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you all to read. Stay tuned!

