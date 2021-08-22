Chiranjeevi has been around in the Indian film scene for over three decades and even now his charm is intact. Fans still can't have enough of him and that's a kind of stardom that is unmatched. He became widely famous for his movies and at one point in time, completely quit from the industry to make a political career. But the love his fans and movies brought him. His fans couldn't be anymore happier than this. Today the legend continues to deliver hits and it's all because Chiranjeevi has always been loyal, honest, and true to his craft. So on his birthday today, we decided to talk about the movies that his fans have rated the highest on IMDb. Chiranjeevi Kickstarts Work on His Next Untitled Project, Collaborates With Direcor Mohan Raja for the First Time

P.S. We aren't considering cameos here.

Rudraveena (1988)

Rating: 8.5

Rudraveena is about a classical singer who believes in changing society with his music and also heal it. Chiranjeevi even won the National Film Award for National Integration with this. No wonder it is the most rated on IMDb.

Tagore (2003)

Rating: 7.8

Chiranjeevi plays the titular character and as you must have guessed, he is called Ravindranath Tagore here. He isn't a literature genius here but a Physics professor who bands together with his students to form an Anti-Corruption force. What an interesting spin to Tagore, even the Bard would have approved of it.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

Rating: 7.4

A very recent addition to his filmography, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has managed to secure the third spot on this list because everyone just loved his warrior role. The fight for a free nation in this movie derived from real-life characters is truly inspiring. Acharya: Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Film Wraps Up Talkie Portions; Two Songs Yet To Be Filmed (View Pic)

Indra (2002)

Rating: 7.4

It's revenge all the way. Chiranjeevi's fierce avatar has made everyone a bigger fan of him in this drama.

Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)

Rating: 7.4

A remake of Munnabhai MBBS, Chiranjeevi is the lovable don who despite being known for being quite dreadful, has a heart of gold and heals people through humanity. Chiranjeevi is extremely likable in the film.

Stalin (2006)

Rating: 6.0

Stalin is all about being the change you want to see in the world. Chiranjeevi plays an inspiring Police Officer who encourages people to help each other in times of need and crisis. A drama that teaches how to truly be helpful towards others.

Khaidi No 150 (2017)

Rating: 6.0

A classic story of a goon seeing the error of his ways and reforming, Chiranjeevi can be seen in a double role here. Be it the gangster Seenu or the humble village man Shankar, Chiranjeevi is amazing in both roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).