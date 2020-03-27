Chiranjeevi Shares a Childhood Pic of Ram Charan on His Birthday; Megastar Is Overjoyed That His Son Was Born on World Theatre Day

Throwback Pic Of Ram Charan with Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ram Charan was born on March 27, 1985 to Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha. The day was definitely special for the Konidela family, but the veteran actor rejoiced as his son was born on World Theatre Day. Yes, March 27 is also observed as World Theatre Day, a day that is celebrated with various national and international theatre events. Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a childhood pic of Ram Charan on this special day and not only extended his heartfelt wishes, but also mentioned, ‘He (RC) took to acting like a fish to water’. Ram Charan Birthday Song: A Special Number Titled ‘Ram Konidela’ Released, Dedicated to the Mega Power Star of Tollywood! (Watch Video).

This is indeed a cute flashback pic of the father and son duo. Megastar Chiranjeevi is seen having a great time with his son. The duo definitely seem to be in a playful mood. The Megastar’s post read, “I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan!” #BheemForRamaraju: Jr NTR to Give Birthday Boy Ram Charan a Digital Surprise That He’ll Never Forget!

Here’ The Childhood Pic Of Ram Charan With Dad Chiranjeevi

I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! pic.twitter.com/H38AflKwGi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have made their Twitter debut. On the occasion of Ugadi, the Megastar joined Twitter and a day later his son made his debut on the micro-blogging site. Today at 04pm, the makers of RRR are going to unveil a special video, Ram Charan’s next film. We just cannot wait to see what the makers have in store for Ram Charan’s fans!