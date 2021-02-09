On February 3 Dulquer Salmaan had announced about his newest venture under his home banner Wayfarer Films that also happens to be his fifth production. The handsome hunk of Mollywood confirmed that he is teaming up with Rosshan Andrrews for a film that would be written by the popular duo, Bobby-Sanjay. Bollywood actress Diana Penty has announced that she is all set to make her debut in Malayalam Cinema opposite DQ, as he is fondly called, with the upcoming project. Hey Sinamika: It’s A Wrap For Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Kajal Aggarwal Starrer! (View Pics).

Diana Penty, who is known for her roles in films such as Cocktail, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, among others, shared her excitement on social media regarding her Mollywood debut. Sharing a picture in which she is seen holding the clapboard along with Dulquer Salmaan, the actress wrote, “Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dulQuer, #RosshanAndrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride.”

Diana Penty To Make Her Mollywood Debut

Cheers to new beginnings! 🥂 Super excited to join @dulQuer, #RosshanAndrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride 🎬☺️ pic.twitter.com/zAtm5EnRmV — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 9, 2021

Production No 5

The makers are yet to announce the film’s title, but reports are doing rounds citing that this upcoming Malayalam film has been titled as Salute. The film is touted to be a cop thriller.

