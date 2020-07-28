South celebrities in India enjoy a loyal following that almost rivals a diety's. And Asuran actor Dhanush is one of those celebrities down south who enjoys a massive fan following. So much so that the actor's fans on April 18, 2020 celebrated the actor's birthday a full 100 days before his actual one, which falls on July 28, 2020. Fans started trending #100DaysForDhanushBDAY on Twitter. Originally names Venkatesh Prabhu, Kasthoori Raja is actually known and loved by his stage name Dhanush and he is quite the all-rounder. Dhanush is an actor, singer, lyricist, producer, director and screenwriter. He is also known as 'Indias Bruce Lee' for his action sequences that are a result of the actor being trained in martial arts. Dhanush Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Maari 2 Actor Is the All-Rounder of Tamil Cinema!.

Dhanush, as a performer has proved that one does not need a built-up body or good looks and chiselled features but acting talent to succeed in films. Apart from all of the above, Dhanush, in many of his films, has impressed and wowed us with his dancing skills as well, that seems to get better and better with each dance number. Karnan: Title Look Of Dhanush's Film With Mari Selvaraj To Release on the Actor's Birthday

And on the eve of the actor turning 37 on July 28, here are some songs of Dhanush that you can dance to... fast or slow... that choice is yours.

Rowdy Baby

We must say that Dhanush is spoiling us too much with his dancing prowess and this is exactly what comes to our mind after watching the birthday boy shake a leg (and even his hands in the song's hook step) in "Rowdy Baby" from Maari 2.

Why This Kolaveri Di?

"Why This Kolaveri Di?" translatest to 'Why This Murderous Rage, Girl?. However, there was nothing murderous about this song. Released in 2011, "Why This Kolaveri Di?" was rendered by Dhanush and at that time, it was the most-streamed YouTube song of all times. We all tripped (we mean raved and heard this song on repeat) pretty big on this song now... didn't we?

Raanjhanaa Title Track

Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa and proved that his acting mettle was not just limited to south cinema. And what more... Dhanush danced in the title track and we loved him.

Tum Tak

"Tum Tak" was one Dhanush love song that will never grow old, given that it was also accompanied by Dhanush ticking all the boxes of being a loverboy, along with the song composition by maestro AR Rahman.

Danga Maari Oodhari

This is what we call a ranti mavali kinda south song that everyone wants to dance to, when they are in the mood to lose their inhibitions. Danga Maari Oodhari sees Dhanush once again perform some doable massy steps, making us want to dance to his tunes.

Enna Solla

Want a slow dance Dhanush number? Enna Solla is the perfect one with Dhanush cooking for his lady love and taking her on long walks. Dhanush and Samantha play a newly married couple and are seen enjoying their cute moments that newly married couples tend to do. Well, it's mushy and cute and all things romantic.

On the work front, Dhanush's next Bollywood movie will be the Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re. Dhanush swept up some awards with his debut movie Raanjhanaa and his second movie in B-Town was Shamitabh. Atrangi Re was put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown but will resume shooting from Octber 2020. The film was initially supposed to release on Valentine's Day 2021 but there is no official word on whether or not the film, that has lost almost 3 months of work time, will keep up with its V-Day date. Here's wishing Dhanush a happy birthday and a very busy year ahead with full of work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).