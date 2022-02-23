With Sri Simha Koduri as the hero, the first-look poster of 'Dongalunnaru Jaagratha' was unveiled on Wednesday. The poster was dropped on the occasion of Sri Simha Koduri's birthday. What appears like a novel concept, the poster creates much anticipation. A car on the highway, with a no u-turn sign, the hero is seen in a tricky situation. On Sivakarthikeyan’s Birthday, Don Makers Release Exciting Movie Poster of the Kollywood Star.

Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in 'Dongalunnaru Jaagratha,' while Samuthirakani will also be seen in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Satish Tripura.

Check It Out:

The film is produced jointly by D Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati, while Kaala Bhairava is in charge of the music composition.

