Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's nephew Sri Simha Koduri tied the knot with Raaga Maganti, the granddaughter of actor Murali Mohan. Amid the celebrations, a video capturing the RRR director and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, dancing energetically together at the ceremony went viral on the internet. The couple showcased their rare talent by dancing to the track "Lunchkostava", leaving fans delighted. Now, another video from the wedding celebrations has surfaced online, where Rajamouli could be seen dancing his heart out to the track "Ayudha Pooja" from Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1. SS Rajamouli and Wife Rama Rajamouli Slay the Dance Floor at Nephew Sri Simha Koduri’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Viral Video).

SS Rajamouli Dances to Jr NTR’s ‘Ayudha Pooja’ Track

A new video of SS Rajamouli dancing at his nephew Simha Koduri's event has surfaced online. In the clip, the Telugu filmmaker can be seen dancing to Jr NTR's "Ayudha Pooja" track. Rajamouli impressed everyone with his energy and dance moves during this rare performance. It's not every day that one gets to watch the man behind biggies like Baahubali and RRR shake a leg at a family function. Rajamouli was joined by Kaala Bhairava, the man who sang the track in Telugu, along with Ramajogayya Sastry and Anirudh Ravichander.

SS Rajamouli Dances to ‘Ayudha Pooja’ Track at His Nephew’s Wedding

The video quickly went viral and netizens were super impressed by SS Rjamouli's stunning dance performance. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Actual choreographer of natu natu", while another wrote, "He is allrounder." Users were equally impressed with Kaala Bhairava's energy, as he gave an outstanding performance on the track. Praising him, a user wrote, "Bhairava is good". ‘SSMB29’: Priyanka Chopra To Star Alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu Epic Adventure? Here’s What We Know.

Netizens React to SS Rajamouli’s Dance Performance

A User Wrote -

Rajamouli is the true king of tollywood — BDE🐅 (@Viking1120) December 16, 2024

No Doubts Regarding That

He is allrounder — Creddy (@TheChandrared) December 15, 2024

Another User Wrote ‘Actual Choreographer of Natu Natu’

Actual choreographer of natu natu 🔥🙌🤣 — Still Learning (@Still_learner) December 15, 2024

Absolutely!

Being able to witness this playful side of SS Rajamouli, who is usually reserved and calm, is a treat for fans. Here’s hoping the acclaimed filmmaker continues to showcase his electrifying dance moves in the days to come.

