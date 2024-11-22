Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to light up Lucknow as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. The singer and actor, known for his electrifying performances, will take the stage at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Sportz City, tonight, November 22nd. The concert, scheduled from 7 PM to 10 PM, promises to be an unforgettable evening for fans in the City of Nawabs. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Ticket Sales: Booking Starts Today for Dil-Luminati Concert 2024! Check Out the Timings To Buy Tickets for the Singer’s Upcoming Show.

Ahead of the show, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share his excitement with a heartfelt video. In the clip, the singer can be seen exploring the streets of Lucknow, interacting with locals and enjoying the city’s famous street food. His genuine enthusiasm and connection with the city have only added to the buzz surrounding the event.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Diljit Dosanjh’s unique blend of Punjabi beats and Bollywood hits, which have made him a household name in India and beyond. The concert is expected to be a high-energy spectacle, with Dosanjh bringing his signature style and charisma to the stage. The excitement for tonight’s concert is at an all-time high as the city gears up for a night filled with music, dance and celebration. ‘Dil-Luminati Concert’: Diljit Dosanjh Falls on Stage While Performing ‘Patiala Peg’ in Ahmedabad, Fans Reminisce About His 2013 Stage Slip (Watch Videos).

In the meantime, for those eyeing to secure their spots for Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, scheduled for December 19, the sale of tickets will begin at 2 PM today on Zomato Live.

