Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring India with his Dil-Luminati tour. After performing in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Hyderabad, the singer recently took the stage in Ahmedabad, leaving fans in awe. Amid this, a video from his gig has gone viral online which shows Diljit’s humble gesture when he wore a Gujarati koti (jacket) gifted by a fan. Embracing the desi attire, Diljit donned the jacket onstage, earning cheers and praise from the crowd. Before wearing it, he humorously asked, “Ae kudiyaan da teh nahi?” (This isn’t women’s wear, right?), adding his signature charm to the moment. The clip quickly went viral. Check it out Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh Set To Perform in Lucknow Today! Singer Expresses Excitement Ahead of Concert (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Impress Ahmedabad Audience

