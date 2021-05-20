The Telugu film Ek Mini Katha starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar will premiere on May 27. The poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday. "The topic is so ingrained in reality that it was not difficult to portray the finer nuances of the character. Karnan: Dhanush’s Action-Drama Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video From May 14! (View Post).

The film is an absolute delight to watch," claims Santosh. The film is directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi.

It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

