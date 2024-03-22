Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans During His Kerala Shooting Schedule, Clicks Selfies With the Crowd (Watch Video)

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, currently filming Greatest Of All Time in Kerala's Sports Hub, greeted fans and expressed gratitude for their love. Climbing atop his vanity van, he took a selfie with the massive crowd, thanking them for their overwhelming support.

Mar 22, 2024
Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans During His Kerala Shooting Schedule, Clicks Selfies With the Crowd (Watch Video)
Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits:X)

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is busy shooting for his film Greatest Of All Time in Kerala, greeted fans on Friday and expressed gratitude for their love. Vijay is shooting at the Sports Hub stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Venkat Prabhu is directing the GOAT. Since arriving in Kerala a few days ago, Vijay has been greeted by a massive crowd of fans. Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans in Kerala, TVK Leader Takes Selfie With the Crowd Cheering for Him (Watch Video).

In the viral videos, Vijay emerges from his vanity van and climbs atop it to greet his fans. In response to the overwhelming support, Vijay takes a moment to thank his fans for their unconditional love and takes a selfie with them.

Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans In Kerala 

In the movie, Thalapathy Vijay will play dual roles. Greatest Of All Time boasts an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Vijay is known for his eye-catching performances in films such as Theri, Master, Bigil, Beast, Pul, Thuppakki, Mersal, and Kaththi. He was last seen in the action film Leo, which starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film received positive responses from the audience.

GOAT Movie Shooting Greatest of All Time Thalapathy Vijay Thalapathy Vijay Fans Thalapathy Vijay In Kerala Thalapathy Vijay Videos
