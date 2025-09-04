With just a day to go for director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller Ghaati, featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, to hit screens, the makers of the film on Thursday released one more trailer, which they chose to call the 'Release Glimpse'. Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' Cleared with U/A Certificate; Action Thriller Set for Grand Worldwide Release on September 5 (Watch Video)

UV Creations shares post on X - See Post

The QUEEN at her FIERCEST BEST ❤️‍🔥on the Big Screens tomorrow #GhaatiReleaseGlimpse OUT NOW ▶️Watch Here: https://t.co/vINvrhuiQa VICTIM. CRIMINAL. LEGEND Witness her journey 🔥 🎟️Book Now tickets now:https://t.co/7YRlKANrO8 |https://t.co/WsTVa24Ccn#GHAATI GRAND RELEASE… pic.twitter.com/4EdmG12n5J — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 4, 2025

Anushka Shetty’s Fierce ‘Ghaati’ Glimpse Out Now

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the production house that has produced the film, shared the link to the release glimpse and wrote, "The QUEEN at her FIERCEST BEST on the Big Screens tomorrow. #GhaatiReleaseGlimpse OUT NOW VICTIM. CRIMINAL. LEGEND. Witness her journey." The release glimpse video packs a series of intense and gripping visuals which seem to reinforce the idea suggested in the tagline of the film -- victim, criminal, legend. The release glimpse shows Anushka Shetty uttering just one dialogue. Anushka, who plays the role of Sheelavathi in Ghaati, says, "If you say 'They won't back down and these people won't back down', I too won't back down." ‘Ghaati’ Release Date: ‘Baahubali’ Star Anushka Shetty’s Comeback Film To Hit Theatres on THIS Date! (View Poster)

Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu Shine in ‘Ghaati’

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and a trailer released by the unit recently has added to the excitement. The trailer of the film that was released a few days ago shows Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty to be a couple in love, residing in the ghats. The poor local populace, commonly referred to as ghaatis, are used by smugglers to smuggle ganja from the treacherous terrain to places across the border. It is evident that the smugglers look down on the ghaatis and address them in a condescending tone. The ghaatis are told to confine themselves to bearing the goods across the borders as doing business wouldn't suit them. The trailer gives the impression that while Vikram Prabhu works in a dispensary or a hospital of some sort, Anushka initially works as a bus conductor. However, the two seem to get married in the film and then look to deliver justice to the poor ghattis who are handed a raw deal by the smugglers.

Watch ‘Ghaati’ Trailer:

‘Ghaati’ Release Set for September 5th

The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year. However, now, it is scheduled to hit screens on September 5. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film Vedam. Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations. The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the character of Desi Raju in the film. ‘Ghaati’: Anushka Shetty’s Bloodied and Cigar-Smoking Look Unveiled on Her Birthday; Check Out the Gripping New Poster From Krish Jagarlamudi’s Film.

Vikram Prabhu Sheds 8 Kilos for ‘Ghaati’!

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film. Sources claim cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has brought to life the world of Ghaati with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music amplifies its intense mood. Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. Sai Madhav Burra has penned sharp dialogues for the film which promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).