You would expect Gopichand Malineni to be having the time of his life after Ravi Teja's Krack minted copious money. But it's the latter that continues to give him grief. As per reports, Gopichand has filed a complaint against the producer of Krack, Tagore Madhu with the Telugu Film Directors' Association for alleged non-payment of dues. The complaint has Gopichand claiming that Madhu has not honoured their agreement and has not paid him his dues that amounts to Rs 30 lakh. Krack Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

It seems Madhu could be a habitual offender. During the release of Krack, many financiers took the legal route to make Madhu pay what they were due to get. This had led to the cancellation of the premiere, matinee and the first show on the release date. As per Geet Andhra, Madhu counters Malineni's claims by saying he went over budget. Apparently, Malineni was supposed to make the movie within Rs 15 crore but it shot up to Rs 25 crore. That's the reason he is refusing to pay Malineni's dues.

Krack which released on January 9 was a bonafide success. In fact, it is perhaps the first blockbuster of 2021. After a disturbing and disastrous 2020 due to COVID-19, things have finally started to look up for the Indian film industry.

