It was last month when an identified person issued a bomb threat to superstar Rajinikanth and that turned out to be a case of hoax call. And now it is Thalapathy Vijay who has faced a similar trouble. As per a report in TNM, the Tamil Nadu Police Master Control Room received an anonymous call claiming a bomb has been planted at Thalapathy Vijay’s residence in Saligramam in Chennai. The report further states that after conducting a thorough search at the actor’s residence, the police concluded that the bomb threat was fake. The TN police has also traced the caller behind this act. Rajinikanth Has a Super Scare! Bomb Search Conducted at the Superstar’s House After an Anonymous Call.

The caller has reportedly been identified as a 21-year-old with psycho-social disabilities. About the caller Marakkanam Inspector revealed to the portal, “He has made such calls in the past to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi. He’d call 100, make an anonymous threat and hang up.” The officer also shared, “When we traced his call and his location, he admitted to doing it himself. Although he does not own a cell phone, he took a family member’s mobile phone to place the call.” Rajinikanth's House Gets a Hoax Bomb Threat: Chennai Police Track the Caller.

The 21-year-old has reportedly been left off with a warning. On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Master. The film was scheduled to be released in April, however, it had to be postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic.

