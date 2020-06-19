Rajinikanth's House Gets a Hoax Bomb Threat: Chennai Police Track the Caller

Superstar Rajinikanth spent a rather tensed Thursday morning when his residence received an anonymous call warning of a bomb threat. The caller threatened that multiple bombs were placed at his residence in Poes Garden but was later realised that it was a mere hoax call. Soon, the Chennai Police promptly got into action and started tracing the caller through his number. Turns out it was a student from Nellikuppam near Cuddalore.

The student studied in class VIII has learning difficulties. He was let off after police conducted investigations and after scrutinised all his medical reports. While tracking his number, the city police roped in their counterparts in Cuddalore and narrowed down on that student. Rohit Roy Faces Backlash for Posting a Joke That Says Rajinikanth Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Soon after the actor received the bomb threats, police officers had rushed to the superstar's house with sniffer dogs and bomb detectors and checked the entire house. It was only after they thoroughly checked the entire premise that they assured the Petta actor of the call being a mere hoax. Fans had gathered outside his residence to check on the well being of the actor while others tweeted their concerns on social media.

