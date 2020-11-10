Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are batting it out for the IPL 2020 final. In a Dubai stadium, the final match of the season is taking place and fans are waiting to celebrate the victory if their favourite team wins. The fans of South Indian cinema who are also watching the match were treated with more than just cricket today. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is at the stadium enjoying the match. The pictures of him suited up at the stadium are going viral. We wonder if he's just there to enjoy cricket as a spectator or if he has a favourite team that he's supporting. Mohanlal Shares Pic of Going Through COVID-19 Screening on the Sets of Drishyam 2.

Mohanlal is known for loving cricket. He even played a cricket coach for an ad film, back in 2009. He also captained the Kerala Strikers team in Celebrity Cricket League in 2011. Mohanlal Enjoys Organic Farming At Home, Gives Fans a Glimpse Of His Fresh Produce (View Pics).

Check Out Mohanlal's Pictures From The Stadium Here:

Now watching favourite Hero mohanlal in ipl match.. pic.twitter.com/jHHdQ8AaQt — THAMILSELVAN M.E.,M.B.A (@thamils27209609) November 10, 2020

Looking Dapper

#Mohanlal Make A Surprise Entry At IPL 2020 Final pic.twitter.com/YbkOUl9Utr — CineCluster (@CineCluster) November 10, 2020

And More

Mohanlal is shooting for Drishyam 2 amid the pandemic. The movie reunites him with the OG cast of the film as the fictional family will go on another misadventure of lies and deception. It doesn't seem like a movie that would spawn a sequel but here we are.

